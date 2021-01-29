MURRAY – The Murray Bank has again earned a coveted 5-star superior rating from Bauer Financial, an independent bank research and rating firm. This is the 17th consecutive year that they have received the highest ranking, which signifies that The Murray Bank is one of the strongest banks in the nation.
“That’s a noteworthy accomplishment in the best of times, today, it speaks volumes,” notes Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “How do they do it? A solid sense of community, working one on one, providing solutions to people who need it – that’s the mark of a true community bank. The Murray Bank’s team members have been right there on the front lines doing whatever they could to help their neighbors and friends throughout the pandemic. And, they’ve done it all without compromising the strength of the institution itself. That’s doing well while doing good.”
BauerFinancial reviews banks on a quarterly basis using the raw data that banks file with financial regulators. Banks are rated based on a number of financial metrics including their capital ratio, profitability and loss trend, the level of delinquent loans and repossessed assets, the market value versus the book value of the investment portfolio, regulatory supervisory agreements, the community reinvestment ratings, and liquidity. Banks are rated on a scale of zero to five stars, with five stars being the strongest. No institution pays BauerFinancial to rate it, nor can any choose to be excluded. Consumers may obtain free star-ratings by visiting www.bauerfinancial.com
“We are very pleased to be once again recognized as a premier financial institution by BauerFinancial,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO of The Murray Bank. “This recognition not only speaks to the strength of our organization across many areas, it also signals our long-standing financial performance and commitment to providing the highest level of service to our customers, community and partners.”
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call 270-753-5626, 270-492-8388, or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
