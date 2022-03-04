MURRAY – The Murray Bank has again earned a coveted 5-star Superior rating from Bauer Financial, an independent bank research and rating firm. This is the 18th consecutive year that they have received the highest ranking, which signifies that The Murray Bank is one of the strongest banks in the nation.
“The Murray Bank is one of the U.S. banks that evokes an image of a brighter banking future for our communities,” said Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “Local decisions, responsive service and a dedication to serving their clients and community – these are the hallmarks of community banks and they are alive and thriving at The Murray Bank.”
BauerFinancial reviews banks on a quarterly basis using the raw data that banks file with financial regulators. Banks are rated based on a number of financial metrics including their capital ratio, profitability and loss trend, the level of delinquent loans and repossessed assets, the market value versus the book value of the investment portfolio, regulatory supervisory agreements, the community reinvestment ratings, and liquidity. Banks are rated on a scale of zero to five stars, with five stars being the strongest. No institution pays BauerFinancial to rate it, nor can any choose to be excluded. Consumers may obtain free star-ratings by visiting www.bauerfinancial.com
“We are very pleased to be once again recognized as a premier financial institution by BauerFinancial,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO of The Murray Bank. “This recognition not only speaks to the strength of our organization across many areas, it also signals our long-standing financial performance and commitment to providing the highest level of service to our customers, community, and partners.”
