MURRAY – The Murray Bank has achieved another 5-star Superior rating from Bauer Financial, an independent bank research and rating firm. This is the 69th consecutive quarter that The Murray Bank has received that ranking.
“It’s a noteworthy accomplishment at any time,” said Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “Today, it speaks volumes. How do they do it? A solid sense of community, working one-on-one, providing solutions to people who need it—that’s the mark of a true community bank. The Murray Bank’s staff has been right there on the front lines doing whatever they could to help their neighbors and friends throughout this health crisis. And they’ve done it all without compromising the strength of the institution itself. That’s doing well while doing good.”
BauerFinancial reviews banks on a quarterly basis using the raw data that banks file with financial regulators. Banks are rated based on a number of financial metrics including their capital ratio, profitability and loss trend, the level of delinquent loans and repossessed assets, the market value versus the book value of the investment portfolio, regulatory supervisory agreements, the community reinvestment ratings, and liquidity. Banks are rated on a scale of zero to five stars, with five stars being the strongest. No institution pays BauerFinancial to rate it, nor can any choose to be excluded. Consumers may obtain free star-ratings by visiting www.bauerfinancial.com
“We are honored to have achieved BauerFinancial’s top rating for another quarter,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO of The Murray Bank. “It means a great deal to us to achieve this recognition, and the board of directors and I commend our staff for their dedication and exceptional customer service they provide to our clients.”
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call 270- 753-5626, 270-492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
