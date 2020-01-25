MURRAY – The Murray Bank has achieved another 5-star Superior rating from Bauer Financial, an independent bank research and rating firm. This is the 16th consecutive year that they have received the highest ranking, which signifies that The Murray Bank is one of the strongest banks in the nation.
“The success of a community bank directly correlates to the success of the community it serves,” notes Karen Dorway, president of BauerFinancial. “Community banks don’t need exotic investment instruments to make money for their shareholders. They much prefer to invest in local businesses and reap the benefits along with their neighbors. This approach has served The Murray Bank very well.”
BauerFinancial reviews banks on a quarterly basis using the raw data that banks file with financial regulators. Banks are rated based on a number of financial metrics including their capital ratio, profitability and loss trend, the level of delinquent loans and repossessed assets, the market value versus the book value of the investment portfolio, regulatory supervisory agreements, the community reinvestment ratings, and liquidity. Banks are rated on a scale of zero to five stars, with five stars being the strongest. No institution pays BauerFinancial to rate it, nor can any choose to be excluded. Consumers may obtain free star-ratings by visiting www.bauerfinancial.com
“We are honored to have achieved BauerFinancial’s top rating for another year,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO of The Murray Bank. “It means a great deal to us to achieve this recognition, and the Board of Directors and I commend our staff for their dedication and exceptional customer service they provide to our clients.”
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally-owned and operated bank. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call (270) 753-5626, (270) 492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.