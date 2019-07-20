MINNEAPOLIS —Beverage Dynamics is pleased to announce that Cellar Door Wine and Spirits of Murray is among the winners of its inaugural Top 100 Retailers Awards. These awards recognize off-premise retailers from throughout the country who demonstrate innovation, excellent customer service and superior beverage alcohol industry knowledge.
“To be considered one of the Top 100 retailers in the country is a great honor. It is quite a feeling to be included with some of the best liquor stores in the country. We have to thank our wonderful staff and customers for all the support,” says Brian Edwards, Cellar Door co-owner.
Retailers may nominate themselves or be nominated by an industry member like a distributor, supplier or industry association. The nominees are judged by the Beverage Dynamics editorial team, and winners are chosen to represent a diverse cross-section of the off-premise industry. They are business owners who take pride in their store, care about their customers and employees and stay involved in the community and the industry at large.
All winners are listed in the July/August 2019 issue of Beverage Dynamics magazine.
“We’re proud to name these successful retailers as winners of our prestigious award,” says Beverage Dynamics Content Director Jeremy Nedelka. “They join some of the best and brightest of the industry and deserve the recognition they’ve received.”
The awards were presented to winners at the third-annual Beverage Alcohol Retailers Conference in Louisville on June 12. For historical information about Top 100 Retailers’ predecessor, the Retailers of the Year Awards, visit BeverageDynamics.com/top100.
