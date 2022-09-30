MURRAY – The designation of Certified Risk Manager (CRM) has been conferred on Jason Billington, owner/agent of The Murray Insurance Agency, following his successful completion of a rigorous risk management education program sponsored by the Society of Certified Risk Managers. This accomplishment was affirmed by the President of the Society of CRM, Dr. William T. Hold, Ph.D., CIC, CPCU, CLU. The full CRM credentials were sent to Mr. Billington on Sept. 16, in official confirmation of the achievement.
The Society of CRM is a key member of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, the nation’s preeminent insurance and risk management education provider. The National Alliance conducts over 2,500 programs annually throughout all 50 states, Virgin Islands, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and worldwide. This program is designed to serve a variety of individuals practicing risk management so that they may better serve their clients’ insurance and risk management requirements.
Mr. Billington has demonstrated his professional competence through the successful completion of the five CRM courses and the corresponding comprehensive examinations that focus on all major fields of risk—principles of risk management, analysis of risk, control of risk, financing of risk, and practice of risk management.
Billington states, “By attaining the Certified Risk Manager designation, The Murray Insurance Agency can add value to the insurance products we offer. Insurance is one way to finance risk. The knowledge gleaned from attaining the CRM will allow us to better advise our clients about their risk and how to manage it best.”
