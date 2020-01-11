MURRAY — For the second year in a row, several businesses, all run by women in far-western Kentucky, will be joining forces in February in an area-wide shopping venture to promote their establishments.
It is called the 270 Boutique Crawl, which was founded by the co-owner of one of the businesses included, Murray’s Southern Soul. Laura Riley, who started Southern Soul with business partner and cousin, Jenny Jackson, in 2016 said the idea is based on an activity more synonymous with college students.
“If you’ve heard of a bar crawl, that’s kind of what this is, except it’s a more grown-up version of that,” Riley said of the activity in which college students see how many bars/taverns they can visit in one night.
“The boutique crawl idea is to get everybody out to see all of the different stores offered in the towns that will be included, and each Saturday, each store is going to be having a sale. You could have some where the entire store is 25% off, or something like that. So, at the first of the month, the sale will be designated for stores in Paducah on the first Saturday. The next Saturday, it will be for stores in Mayfield, the following Saturday will be stores in Benton and Marshall County and the last Saturday will be for stores in Murray.”
Riley said shoppers will be able to obtain special cards specifically designed for the activity, named such for the 270 area code that represents far-western Kentucky. These cards will have spaces for stamps that are applied by personnel from each business.
“At the end of the month, if you’ve spent your Saturdays at these stores, and you have stamps from each of them, you’re going to be entered into a drawing for a basket that has a gift from each store,” Riley said. “Last year, we gave away a basket like that and it had something like $2,000 worth of gift cards in it, so it’s a really nice thing to get.
“We’re wanting to get the word out a little early about this so people will be ready. We’re all women-owned businesses and we’re also small businesses and we’re excited to be doing this. Last year, we had shirts made up that said ‘Girls Support Girls’ and, this year, our shirts are going to say ‘Girl Power’ and that’s because we feel we’re in this together, even if we’re in different towns.”
The lineup for this year’s 270 Boutique Crawl is as follows:
• Feb. 8: Paducah, which has nine businesses included.
• Feb. 15: Mayfield, which has seven stores included.
• Feb. 22: Benton/Marshall County, which has six stores included.
• Feb. 29: Murray, which has 12 stores included, the most of the participating communities.
The Paducah stores include:
• Treasure Tree Boutique
• Rustic Thread Boutique
• Simply B Gifts Boutique
• The Rustic Thread Boutique
• Jaded Layne Boutique
• Ribbon Chix
• Charlton & Park
• Tree Climbers Boutique
• Hollyhock House
• A&A Boutique.
Mayfield stores include:
• Jonah Brown
• Anaj
• B Three Boutique
• Katie J’s
• The Artisan Event
• 2 Chicks and a Farmer
• Urban Artsy
Benton/Marshall County stores include:
• Jaded Layne
• Polka Dots and Paisleys
• Scents and More
• Rossi Oliver
• AJ Boutique
• Southern Sass
Murray stores include:
• Southern Soul
• Ribbon Chix
• Plantation Place
• Charlton & Park
• Rosemary Market
• Penique’s — Penny
• The Vine
• Carey’s
• Gate 28
• Flowers by Whitney
• Intuition.
More information on the 270 Boutique Crawl is available on the Southern Soul Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.