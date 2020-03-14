MURRAY – The Murray Bank President and CEO Bob Hargrove presented Leah Brewer with the Employee of the Year award at the Bank’s recent employee meeting.
Brewer currently works as a customer service specialist at the main office of The Murray Bank.
“One of the greatest things about working at The Murray Bank is that it’s family,” said Brewer. “We love each other, we have fun together, and we actually talk about what’s going on in our lives. It’s not lost on me how fortunate we are here at TMB to have real relationships with the people that we work with. It is rare to find a career that allows you to do what you love, with people that you love, and I am very blessed!”
In addition to her strong work ethic and ongoing support of the Bank’s mission, she is recognized for her outstanding performance in all aspects of her job.
“One of the things this bank was built on was delivering unparalleled customer service and there aren’t many that do it better than Leah,” said Hargrove. “She epitomizes first-class service, working with every customer on an individual and timely manner, and represents The Murray Bank in a classy and professional way – both internally and externally.”
A graduate of Murray State University, Brewer has worked at The Murray Bank for more than three years. She is married to Landon Brewer and they reside in Marshall County. They have one child, a son, Cohen Brewer, 4. She is the daughter of Mark and Christy Hurt.
The Murray Bank Employee of the Year award is decided by the vote of fellow employees. The other employees eligible for the award this year were Leanne Gibbs, Derrick Delaney and Chelsea Houston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.