MURRAY – Brookdale Murray recently hosted its annual Festival of Trees competition benefiting the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry. Each year, local businesses compete in a Christmas tree decorating contest where the Murray community can vote for the winner by placing nonperishable canned goods under their favorite tree.
“This time of year is not only a chance for us to celebrate, but also an opportunity for all of us to give back to our area,” said Marianne Kehr, executive director of Brookdale Murray. “It’s amazing to see how far this event has come. Every year, it’s gotten bigger and better, so it’s wonderful to see the continued support from everyone around us and the ways in which our community can come together to uplift those in need.”
This year’s contest and tree lighting ceremony was held Thursday, Dec. 2, and the competition runs through Dec. 16.
“We think it’s wonderful to have the support of our local businesses and community during these difficult times,” said Cheryl Sarver, Brookdale Murray’s district director of operations. “The past two years have been challenging to say the least, so it’s inspiring to see the community coming together. I love seeing the support from everyone involved, and the pride this community has as we come together to give back to those in need this holiday season.”
Those interested in seeing the Festival of Trees can stop by Brookdale Murray from Dec. 2-16 and cast their vote for the best tree by donating nonperishable food items. This year’s winning tree will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Once the contest is finished, the items will be donated to the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry. The business that sponsors the winning tree will receive a photo, certificate and be added to the Festival of Trees Plaque displayed in Brookdale Murray’s Lobby.
