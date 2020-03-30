MURRAY – As the president and CEO of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Bundren has probably been as busy as at any time in her tenure during the past two weeks.
That is because a lot of chamber members have been hit hard by having their establishments closed as part of Kentucky’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Along with taking numerous phone calls from worried business owners, she has also been spending many days in conference calls with state officials because she is not just concerned about chamber members, she is concerned about all business owners in Murray and Calloway County.
“Absolutely. You don’t just concern yourself with your chamber members, not at a time like this,” Bundren said on Friday. “This is when a community has to rally together, because we’re in this together and we all are here to help one another.
“None of us (expected a closure of so many businesses). I don’t think anybody was prepared for this and not just in our community but across the whole country. When (Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear) started talking so much about social distancing (the need for people to stay at least 6 feet away from each other with exposure for 30 minutes or less), people were still not as worried because restaurants weren’t closed. But when they closed the restaurants to in-person traffic, then ordered certain other businesses to close, that’s when the crisis hit home with most people.
“We don’t want to see any business fail, so to hear they’re having to close – these are our friends, our neighbors, our kids’ friends’ parents, people we depend on for things – so it’s really just heartbreaking.”
Since the restaurants were closed, others have followed. Thursday night, all non-life-essential businesses in Kentucky were forced to close to in-person traffic.
Bundren said she is not alone in seeking help for business owners and their employees. She said that since about two weeks ago, when restaurants were closed, fellow chamber officials in western Kentucky have been calling each other, both to see what the situation is in those other communities, as well as to band together in seeking information on how to help their communities’ businesses.
That has led to numerous meetings via conference calls or remote video meetings with state officials, including Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Deputy Secretary Josh Benton. He met with chamber officials from throughout western Kentucky Thursday.
“We set up an email with lots of really helpful information that is now posted on our website (www.mymurray.com). We also went over the ins and outs of unemployment insurance and questions we’ve been hearing from businesses who’ve submitted those questions,” she said, explaining that one of the main goals is to ask those questions on behalf of the businesses. “Yes, everyone has had lots of questions about whether their business is essential or not and, really, what they need to do to follow those guidelines.”
The last thing anyone expected, Bundren said, was to be learning about the process of seeking unemployment assistance. Yet, that is the position in which numerous business associates find themselves today. During his daily COVID-19 updates from the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Beshear rarely lets a day pass in which he does not urge everyone who owns a business or works for one to seek unemployment help.
Bundren said this is good advice and echoes the governor’s sentiment that any stigma about someone suddenly having to go this route should be neutralized.
“There’s no time to be prideful right now, for anybody. It’s just not the time for that,” she said. “At this point, whatever assistance you can get, I would get. Not only are they opening up unemployment to all, but the other big question we’re getting a lot is about the (federal Small Business Association) loan (for up to $2 million for economic support).
“They have really cut some of the red tape for that so we have all of that information on our website. We have information from three conference calls, we have a webinar on our website and we have the actual PowerPoint from the webinar also on our website. We also have a link dedicated to the fact that money is available if you can’t get a loan from a local banker. Still, that would be my first call, to call your local banker.
“Call them up, talk about your full situation. Be honest and get some honest feedback and then, if you are advised to take an SBA loan, they really have sort of minimized the application into one form, so that is an opportunity for a lot of businesses.”
Unemployment eligibility in Kentucky has been expanded to include gig workers not previously covered by unemployment insurance. These include independent contractors, small business owners, substitute teachers, cosmetologists, freelance workers, childcare workers employed by religious organizations and nonprofits and others. If an individual has to leave a job or chooses to leave due to a reasonable risk of exposure (self-quarantine) or because of caring for a family member affected by COVID-19, he/she can also apply.
Employers with more than 50 employees, who are laying off more than 15, can file on behalf of their employees by going to UIeclaims@ky.gov or by calling 502-564-2369. This allows for filing mass/multiple claims at once, as opposed to having employees go on the website and apply individually. Also, as employers are reducing hours for employees, employees are seeing a decrease in their wages. Unemployment insurance can provide for the gap in income. Email workforce@ky.gov for information on this.
Since Friday, Benton has also appeared at Beshear’s podium in Frankfort to talk about reports that have been received from throughout the commonwealth that applicants for unemployment are being met with static, namely with the idea that they do not qualify. Benton said efforts are being made to rectify this situation.
“We do realize that some of you who we opened up unemployment insurance to this week are receiving info from our system that, essentially, you don’t make enough wages that qualify under unemployment insurance,” Benton said Friday. “We realize that and we want you to know that this is not stopping your claim from being processed. So you do not need to reapply, but know that next week, you will be contacted by our office to let you know the status of that claim.
“I know that the information many of you have been receiving today was alarming. Don’t be discouraged by that. The claim is still being processed. You are eligible and those claims will be processed in an order of time. We’re working on our systems process to have that corrected.”
Beshear also had more news about unemployment benefits Saturday, discussing four new items.
First, the maximum benefit for those on unemployment was raised by $600. Second, the number of benefit weeks went up by 13 for a total of 39 weeks. The third item was to fund state unemployment benefits for individuals typically not eligible and the last of those items was allowing the state to expand work share/short term compensation programs.
“Again, this is good news. We want to make sure we are protecting each one of you out there, to make sure that you have enough to get through this,” Beshear said. “This coronavirus isn’t going to last forever. It will end at some point. So go ahead and sign up for unemployment if you qualify. You’ve got to get through this in the short term so we’ll be strong for the long term.”
Bundren said she will be going on WKMS radio this morning to be part of an hour-long show on the current economic situation in Kentucky that also will feature Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Murray State University Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development Director Chris Wooldridge. That program will air at 11 a.m. live on WKMS.
