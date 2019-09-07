Goodlettsville, Tenn. — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of nearly $75,000 for youth literacy grants in Kentucky that work to help students and educators reach their literacy goals throughout the academic year. These funds are aimed at supporting youth literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves. The grants awarded to Kentucky organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 10,000 students.
Among the campuses listed as being a beneficiary of this program is Calloway County Middle School in Murray, which will recieve $2,000.
“Each fall, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation proudly provides financial support to schools, libraries and nonprofit literacy organizations that help students and teachers as they head back to the classroom,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “Whether it is providing books and technology or enhancing reading programs, today’s grants will help students reach their full potential through targeted literacy initiatives that impact the communities Dollar General serves.”
Statewide grants are part of more than $2.8 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded this morning. Recipients of today’s grant announcements plan to use Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds to help students learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam or learn English. Kentucky recipients are listed below and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards grants each year to organizations located within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to further adult, summer, family and youth literacy and education initiatives in the communities that Dollar General calls home. Applications for the 2020 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle will be available on January 2, 2020.
To date, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $172 million in grants to schools, libraries and literacy organizations as part of its commitment to improve literacy skills for individuals of all ages. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation was created in 1993 to honor Dollar General’s co-founder, J.L. Turner, who was functionally illiterate and never completed a formal education.
Over the past 26 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has directly impacted more than 11 million individuals’ lives by investing in programs that have helped individuals take their first steps toward learning to read, learning English, or completing their high school equivalency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.