BENTON — The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company announce that Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) has been named one of The Best Places to Work in Kentucky. This program recognizes those employers who set an exemplary standard of excellence for both employee engagement and business success. Conceived in 2004, it is open to all publicly or privately held organizations, either for-profit or not-for-profit and government entities. Companies must have at least 15 employees working in Kentucky to be eligible.
The process is multi-faceted. First, the employer questionnaire (25%) and employee survey (75%) are completed. Second, there is an in-depth analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of each company. Third, companies are ranked within their size categories, and finally, companies receive a four-part employee feedback report with valuable detailed data.
CFSB CEO Betsy Flynn, who resides in Murray, said, “Being recognized as one of the best places to work in Kentucky is an extraordinary achievement for our CFSB and Human Resources Teams! We diligently strive to make sure that our bank culture thrives on a daily basis.” CFSB Chief HR Kathy Seaford Director added, “Each team member of our organization can be proud of this recognition. We take great pride in our hiring process, as each member of our team is the face of CFSB to our valued clients.”
The winner rankings will be announced at an awards dinner Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Heritage Hall in the Lexington Convention Center. Winners from across the Commonwealth have been selected in three categories: small companies of 15-149 employees, medium companies of 150-499 employees and large companies consisting of more than 500 employees (categories based on number of U.S. employees, only Kentucky employees surveyed). The selection process, managed by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey. The competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the Commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence.
Numerous studies show a strong correlation between profitability and creating a good place to work. As the state’s premier business advocate, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is a recognized and respected voice at the state Capitol. Today, the Kentucky Chamber represents the interests of member businesses throughout Kentucky – from family-owned shops to Fortune 500 companies. Kentucky SHRM consists of 13 local chapters that provide ongoing education and leadership opportunities for over 2,700 human resource professionals throughout the Commonwealth.
For more information about CFSB, visit yourlifeyourbank.com.
