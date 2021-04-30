BENTON - Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) CEO Michael Radcliffe is pleased to announce the promotion of nine team members following the April Board Meeting.
Chase Wallace was promoted to Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending for Marshall County. Wallace has worked at CFSB for nearly 13 years. resident Jason Jones commented, “Chase is an outstanding leader and an even better team player. He has mentored many of our most successful Commercial Lenders and continues to be the epitome of a remarkable role model.”
Todd Myers was promoted to Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending for McCracken County. Myers has worked at CFSB for 8 years. McCracken Market President Randell Blackburn said, “Todd has served our McCracken Market for several years, and is a valued resource to many of our clients. He is a natural leader but is truly a wealth of knowledge for our team. Todd has a bright future at CFSB and I am honored to recommend him. His leadership in this area is laying a strong foundation for the next generation of CFSB commercial lenders.”
Rustin Egner was promoted to Senior Vice President, Residential Lending. Egner has worked at CFSB for nearly 24 years. President Jason Jones says, “Rustin has been the face for CFSB Residential Lending for many years. He has served CFSB for his entire adult life, beginning as a Courier and working his way up to Vice President of all Residential Lending. He has incomparable knowledge of the residential lending world and we are blessed to have his growing experience in secondary markets.”
Mallory Winstead was promoted to Vice President, Credit Administration. Winstead has worked at CFSB for 10 years. Michael Radcliffe, CEO adds, “Mallory has been vital to the success of CFSB for the last decade. She has served in many capacities from Compliance Officer to Senior Commercial Underwriter. Mallory’s knowledge of commercial credits has grown exponentially. She is a strong leader and has managed the commercial underwriting team for 4 years.”
Britne Parker was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Retail Banking Manager. Parker has worked at CFSB for nearly 7 years. Jennifer Apple, Chief Client Officer comments, “With Britne’s help we have streamlined our Retail Banking structure and processes. Britne’s strength is working with team members to create development plans for growth both personal and professional while ensuring that each of our markets have the proper training and staffing to run the banking centers efficiently. She is very instrumental in the success of our new deposit initiatives, especially concerning training to ensure an exceptional client experience.”
Elaine Dowdy was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Loan Operations Team Leader. Dowdy has worked at CFSB for 8 years. Nancy Adams, Vice President of Operations said, “Elaine is the definition of how great leaders are born in the midst of pressure. Throughout the past year, Elaine’s leadership abilities have been on full display as she led her team through one of our busiest loan production years. Her problem-solving mentality and teamwork approach, help improve processes and enhance the client experience.”
Jonathan Ellis was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Physical Security Officer/Facilities Manager. Ellis has worked at CFSB for 7 years. Jason Jones, President, mentioned “During Jonathan’s time at CFSB, he has done an excellent job of keeping our banking centers in excellent condition and works tirelessly to review and negotiate all of our facility vendor contracts. He practices servant leadership through his day-to-day work at each location. With Jonathan’s background in the police force, he is also the perfect fit for the position of Physical Security Officer. ”
Crystal Price was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Calvert Banking Center Team Leader. Price has worked at CFSB for 10 years. Jennifer Apple, Chief Client Officer said “Crystal has led her team at the Calvert Banking Center through a global pandemic, adapting to all of the changes and needs that happened over the last year, all with a smile and a steadfast determination. Crystal is a great coach and mentor for her team and she is dedicated to her clients. She is an asset to CFSB as she continues to build and mentor other team members and to the community because she is known for her servant heart.”
Alyssa Elliott was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Accounting Team Leader. Elliott has worked at CFSB for 9 years. Kathy Parker, CFO, says “Alyssa Elliott is the definition of a servant leader. She strives to teach as well as learn from her team and other teams within the bank. She is very focused on working together as a team and creating efficiencies in many tasks and processes. She approaches opportunities with a can-do attitude. She is the first to jump into projects or new tasks, to fully understand and implement them alongside her team. Her analytical skills have helped improve processes and continue to enhance the teams learning.”
