In the most recent Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) board meeting, several promotions were recommended and approved by the board. CFSB is pleased to announce the following promotions:
• Beth Frame, a seasoned banking professional with over 12 years of experience, has been promoted to executive vice president, chief credit officer. Frame joined CFSB in September 2022 and immediately starting contributing to the growth of the organization. She holds a degree in Economics from Murray State University and a master’s in banking and financial services management from Boston University. CEO Michael Radcliffe said, “Beth has been an incredible addition to the CFSB family! Not only does she bring a wealth of knowledge from her previous jobs, she also brings an outgoing and patient personality, so that she communicates well with team members all across the organization.”
• Grant Orr has been promoted to vice president, senior residential lender in Graves County. With over 17 years of experience, Orr has been a valuable asset to the organization. He has previously served in various positions at CFSB, including loan review, indirect lender and residential lending team leader. Executive Vice President Rustin Egner remarked, “Grant’s 19 years of banking knowledge allows him to provide great client service while he leads our Graves County residential team. He is very deserving of his vice president promotion.”
• Britne Parker has been promoted to vice president, retail banking manager. Parker has been with CFSB since July 2014 and has served in various capacities. Her promotion is a testament to her hard work and dedication to serving clients. Executive Vice President Jennifer Apple said of Parker, “Britne is an inspirational leader that helps develop and mentor some of our greatest talent in our relationship bankers at all of our banking centers. She is dedicated to serving our clients by providing her team with the tools and training necessary to provide an exceptional experience.”
• Matt Scoggins has been promoted to vice president, Graves County market president. He has previously served in various roles at CFSB, including relationship banker, commercial lending administrative assistant, commercial portfolio manager and commercial lender. Scoggins’ passion for serving the community and his deep knowledge of the financial industry make him the perfect fit for this role. Executive Vice President Todd Myers added, “Matt is very active in the Graves County community and is dedicated to serving our clients and team members in the Graves County Market. Matt has been an integral part of the Graves County market since its inception but under his leadership, I am confident that he will lead this market to the next level.”
• Jennifer Sevilla has been promoted to assistant vice president, digital banking manager. She has been with CFSB since January 2013 and has previously served as a relationship banker and relationship banker team leader. Sevilla received her degree in business management/marketing from Murray State University. Executive Vice President Jennifer Apple remarked, “Jennifer is the right person to lead our team into the digital banking space. Jennifer keeps us abreast of upcoming technologies that can benefit our clients, while keeping that personal client service we value at the forefront of all of her decisions. She is a great leader and mentor to her staff and was awarded the Leadership Award for her amazing work in 2022.”
• Matt Turley has been promoted to vice president, senior commercial lender for McCracken County. With a bachelor's degree in business administration from Murray State University, Turley has previously served as a digital banker, relationship banker, commercial lending administrative assistant and commercial lender. He is actively involved in the community and is passionate about contributing to its growth. Executive Vice President Todd Meyers said, “Matt is incredibly engaged with the McCracken County community. He has been an integral part of the McCracken County Commercial team for several years now, and is a valued resource to our clients and team members. With his knowledge and experience, and his engaging approach to client service, he is destined for many more years of success.”
