BENTON - Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) is proud to announce the 16 recipients of the CFSB Scholarship Program after receiving more than 250 applications from high school seniors across Calloway, Graves, Marshall and McCracken counties.
Scholarships were awarded to students based on their academic achievement, community and school involvement and information presented in the writing prompt based on the five vision points of CFSB - culture, community, leadership, value and commitment. Each students received $1,000 to be used for any post-graduation path during a surprise personalized mini-celebration at their schools.
More information about the CFSB Student Scholarship Program may be found at yourlifeyourbank.com/scholarships.
Students from Calloway County receiving the scholarship include”
• Ginny Mikulcik, Calloway County High School - Mikulcik was a member of FFA, the BETA and Art Clubs, PULSE, the Spanish Club and NAHS. She also volunteered at nursing homes, at church by serving members and the Marshall and Trigg County communities, and Murray State University’s Fall on the Farm.
• Emma Boike, Calloway County High School - Boike was a member of FBLA, the Beta Club, UCS, and NHAS. She volunteered with Special Olympics, Murray's Main Street of Merriment event, Murray Women's Club Breakfast with Santa, Calloway County Elementary and Middle School Speech, led a teen Bible study, and organized school assemblies with the Leadership Committee.
• Margaret Robinson, Murray High School - Robinson was a Student Athlete Representative to the Kentucky Swimming Board and House of Delegates, was on Student Council, class treasurer for three years, and Senior Class President; was a member of the cross country team, track team, French Club, FBLA, Math Club, National Honors Society, BETA Club, National Art Honor’s Society, Playhouse in the Park participant, was on the School Spirit Committee, School Beautification Committee, is a Murray First United Methodist Church member, on the Murray Youth Swim team and the Murray High School Swim Team, Murray High School Speech Team Manager, Black Book Captain and Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts Alumni. She also volunteered with Murray Miracles, St. Jude’s Little Black Dress and Playhouse in the Park.
•Collier Crouch, Murray High School - Crouch was a member of the soccer team, baseball team, The Journey Church Youth Group and he also volunteered with Need Line through Journey Church.
As the first bank established in Marshall County in 1890, known then as the Bank of Benton, community has always been CFSB’s purpose. Bank of Benton became Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) in 2007 and has continued to grow throughout Western Kentucky. CFSB currently serves valued clients and the community through eight Banking Centers in Calloway, Marshall, Graves and McCracken Counties.
