DRAFFENVILLE — In the Universal Pictures film “Field of Dreams,” corn farmer Ray Kinsella hears a voice whispering “If you build it, he will come.”
That voice was heard by Community Financial Services Bank, leading to an agreement with the Marshall County Fiscal Court and Marshall County Parks Department to purchase the naming rights to an ADA baseball field and playground to be constructed at Mike Miller Park. CFSB, having served the financial needs of Western Kentucky since 1890, saw the need to assist in this idea.
Betsy Flynn of Murray, CFSB’s CEO commented, “We always are looking for ways to give back to the communities that we serve. This particular project is near and dear to so many people. With it being centrally located, there are so many area individuals who want to get out and play and this will make their dreams a reality.”
CFSB Marshall County Market President Jason Jones stated, “The Field of Dreams will benefit our area in so many ways. It will not only bring a positive economic impact, but more importantly, it will allow inclusivity for our special needs citizens. As an organization, we are so excited to partner with Marshall County Parks on this effort!”
Draffenville’s Mike Miller Park has partnered with The Miracle League. The Miracle League removes the barriers that keep children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America’s favorite pastime.
Since the main barriers for these adults arise from the natural grass fields used in conventional leagues, Miracle League teams play on a custom-designed, rubberized turf field that accommodates wheelchairs and other assertive devices while helping to prevent injuries. To help the athletes, the Miracle League uses a “buddy” system – pairing each player with an able-bodied peer.
The Miracle League serves children and adults who suffer from any physical or mental disabilities, which causes them to be excluded, whether intentionally or not, from conventional Baseball leagues.
CFSB Director of Communications Jeremy Rose said, “As a dad, coach and avid baseball fan, it’s a passion for me that everyone should be able to play. With this park, everyone can. It’s a dream come true!”
With the tireless efforts of Marshall County Parks Director Britney Heath, CFSB’s Field of Dreams is hoped to be open by Summer 2020.
Heath added, “We couldn’t have pulled this off so quickly without the support of CFSB, our community and local businesses.” For more information and updates on this project, as well as how to donate to the Miracle League of Western Kentucky, like Mike Miller Park on Facebook.
