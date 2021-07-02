BENTON — Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) announced Thursday the retirement of long-time Security Officer Russ Claborn after 28 years of service in various roles at the bank.
Known as “Ranger Russ,” friends and colleagues are celebrating the legacy of friendship and service that he created at CFSB.
Claborn joined the Bank of Benton as a teller in December 1993 after a 21-year career with the U.S. Navy. In the following year, he moved to the new Aurora Banking Center as a teller, customer service representative, loan officer, assistant cashier, security officer and branch manager and remained there until the branch closed in 2010. He then moved to the CFSB Calloway County Banking Center in Murray for a short period until completion of the CFSB Benton Banking Center in 2012.
As the bank expanded, opening banking centers in other markets, he became assistant vice president, facilities and security officer, serving all four counties.
In his time at CFSB, Claborn could be found teaching about fraud and counterfeit money, planning training exercises, cooking for client appreciation events and much more. He managed the relationship with local authorities in each of CFSB’s service counties and worked closely with them to provide training within the bank.
CFSB President Jason Jones said “Russ is such a huge asset to CFSB and our community. He has helped countless people over the years with fraud, counterfeit and identity theft issues. He has also made sure that CFSB is a safe place for our team and our clients. Russ is the type of team member that you can depend on to know that a job is done and he always has a servant’s heart and positive attitude. We are very blessed that he has been with CFSB for the past 28 years and we will miss him greatly.”
When asked about his most vivid memories of CFSB, he tells the story of two armed robberies that happened at the Aurora Banking Center in 2000. His most enjoyable memories, however, include security and continuity drills and skits for team meetings, ID theft presentations and scam and fraud seminars.
Claborn remarks, “But most of all, I will miss my teammates and all of the clients who have become my friends over the years.”
Claborn will enjoy his retirement with his wife of 50 years, Joan, their two children and five grandchildren. The CFSB team is celebrating his last week and wish him nothing but the best in this new chapter of life.
