BENTON — At CFSB’s April Board of Director’s meeting, three team members were promoted. These promotions, unanimously approved by CFSB CEO J. Michael Radcliffe, President Jason Jones and the Community Financial Services Board of Directors, were made to ensure client service and further secure the future of CFSB.
Nancy Adams
Operations Officer/Assistant Vice President Nancy Adams was moved to operations officer/vice president. Adams, a class of 2005 member of Calloway County High School, graduated cum laude from Murray State University in December 2009 with a degree in career and technical education. She began her career at CFSB in May of 2008. Nancy graduated from the Paul W. Barret, Jr. School of Banking at Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tennessee in May 2019.
Radcliffe said, “Nancy has been the driver of many recent projects that CFSB has been involved in 2020. She has led the direction of the Disaster Recovery Committee during this pandemic situation. Her leadership, dedication and excellent communication skills have helped to keep our team and our committee on track and focused.”
Adams is a member of the Advisory Council for the Marshall County Middle School Youth Services Center and a board member for Kingdom Kids Learning Center. She attends the First United Methodist Church of Murray, where she is active with the children’s ministries. Adams, her husband Terry, their daughter Ellie and son Hatton reside in Kirksey.
Dana Howard
Director of Marketing Dana Howard was promoted to vice president. Howard graduated from Carterville High School in Carterville, Illinois, a member of the Class of 2001. She attained a bachelor of science degree in public relations in 2005 and a masters in telecommunications systems management in 2009, earning both degrees from Murray State University. Howard has been in marketing/PR/communications positions spanning over 14 years including three positions at Murray State and then as the marketing communications administrator at CFSB starting in 2017 and marketing director since May 2019.
Jones said of Howard, “She has led the marketing team as we transitioned through the COVID-19 pandemic, retirement of Betsy Flynn, celebration of CFSB’s 130 years of service, and SBA communication all within a six-week window that didn’t quite go along with the 2020 marketing plan she had created. Dana is focused on keeping CFSB at the forefront of our clients using all forms of communications by sharing the positive message that CFSB is here for them.”
Currently, Howard sits on the board for Life House Care Center in Murray, serves with the Purchase Area Walk to Emmaus and other ministries at Memorial Baptist Church. Howard and her husband Kenneth reside in Calloway County with their two children, Kamden and Brinlee and two dogs, Baxter and Bella.
J. Allen Waddell
Assistant Human Resources Director/Assistant Vice President John Allen Waddell was promoted to vice president. Waddell graduated from Marshall County High School, a member of the Class of 2008. He began his career at CFSB in February 2012 at the CFSB Benton Banking Center. Waddell received a bachelor of science degree in business with an area in finance from Murray State University in 2012. His financial education also includes his 2016 graduation magna cum laude from the Paul W. Barret, Jr. School of Banking at Christian Brothers University in Memphis. Recently, Waddell attended the Human Resources Management School at the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin.
Radcliffe commented, “He is driven, passionate and has ‘fire in the belly’ for the human resources world of a 1.2 billion dollar bank with 300+ team members. He has put his stamp on CFSB’s interview process, new HR software, implementation of new benefits, PTO education, HR’s role with COVID-19, CFSB’s training program and CFSB’s selection as one of the ‘Best Places to Work in Kentucky.’”
Waddell volunteers within the Caring Christian Network – a local nonprofit that provides aid to the community. He is also a member of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) on a national, state, and local level. Waddell and his wife Amy reside in Benton with their boys, Jaxon and Keian. They are active members of Benton First United Methodist Church where Allen serves as Chair of the finance committee.
