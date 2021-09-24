PADUCAH – Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) recently renewed the company’s support for the Community Scholarship Program at West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC), pledging $100,000 to be paid over the next 10 years. The new pledge is the second $100,000 commitment CFSB has made in support of the Community Scholarship Program (CSP) since the program’s inception more than a decade ago.
Through financial support from corporate donors and local organizations, in partnership with the City of Paducah and McCracken County Fiscal Court, the CSP allows new high school graduates from Paducah and McCracken County to attend WKCTC tuition-free for up to 60 credit hours, the number of hours required for most associate degree programs. College faculty and staff provide individual outreach and coaching services to CSP students, increasing the likelihood of their success in completing a degree or other credential, such as certification in a specific technical discipline. According to data compiled by WKCTC, CSP students have better completion rates and better grade point averages in college than their counterparts. Additionally, both high school graduation rates and college-going rates of local high school students have increased since the CSP has been in place.
Jason Jones, president of CFSB, said the positive impact of CSP on the community contributed to the company’s decision to continue support for the program.
“We know the Community Scholarship Program is successful in helping students continue their education locally, achieving credentials that prepare them for the workforce or continuing on to a four-year institution,” Jones said. “Supporting this program aligns with CFSB’s vision to invest in our communities by giving back through improving education and aiding community development,” he added,” and we are very happy to be able to continue our support.”
According to Lee Emmons, vice president of advancement at WKCTC and executive director of Paducah Junior College, the foundation that supports WKCTC, donor support for the CSP has wide-ranging impact on the community and region.
“Increased access to education positively affects nearly every aspect of daily living for all community members,” she said. “A better educated community means more people go to work in jobs that pay a good living wage and have fewer challenges socially and environmentally, which contributes to a better economy and improves the quality of life in our communities,” added Emmons. “We are extremely grateful to CFSB and all of the CSP donors who continue to support this important program.”
Inquiries about the Community Scholarship Program should be directed to Emmons at lee.emmons@kctcs.edu or to Dr. Lisa Stephenson, CSP program director, at lisa.stephenson@kctcs.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.