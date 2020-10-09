BENTON — Community Financial Services Bank has promoted Jennifer Sevilla to a new position as digital banking manager.
As community banking’s landscape continues to evolve, and as consumer preferences have moved from lobby service to multi-channel and multi-touch interactions, the demand for digital banking services has grown exponentially.
Sevilla will lead a team that assists CFSB clients with digital and/or remote products and services.
CFSB Chief Client Officer Jennifer Apple said, “With a new online banking program in its final stages of development, this project is very similar to opening a new banking center. The pandemic has forced everyone to use digital resources more and more. Research shows that the majority of consumers have accepted this now as a convenience. It is imperative that CFSB is prepared and ready to embrace this digital age, just as we do daily in our banking center lobbies.”
Sevilla, a graduate of Murray State University with a bachelor of science, majored in business management. She volunteers with Alpha Sigma Alpha as the standards advisor and is a member of the finance committee at St. Leo Catholic Church.
She has been with CFSB since January 2013, when she began in the client service center. She then became a relationship banker at CFSB’s Calloway County Banking Center in Murray, later being promoted to the RB team leader.
She is enrolled in the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the virtual Digital Banking School. GSB’s Digital Banking School is the first school of its kind, focused exclusively on demystifying these sometimes-intimidating topics, to help community banks grow in the digital banking space.
Sevilla resides in Murray with her husband, Dave, and their son, Jake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.