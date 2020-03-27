MURRAY — CFSB has opened its second Murray-Calloway County Banking Center.The new 20,000 square-foot Sycamore Banking Center, located at 414 S. 12th St. in Murray, will allow for time-saving convenience for CFSB’s valued clients on the south side of town.
Murray-Calloway County Market President Jason Pittman said, “We are thrilled to further plant our roots here in this wonderful community. Our team members live here in Murray-Calloway County and are ready to serve you, our valued clients.” Just like CFSB’s location at 1721 N. 12th St., the hours will be as follows:
Lobby Hours: Monday – Friday will be 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday will be 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Drive Through Hours: Monday – Friday will be 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., Saturday will be 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
CFSB Live!: Monday - Saturday will be 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday will be 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The Sycamore Banking Center’s main telephone line is 270-992-6555. Visit yourlifeyourbank.com for more information on CFSB’s products, services and locations.
