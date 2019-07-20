BENTON — As expected, free tickets for CFSB’s 45th annual Watermelon Bust are going fast! Shenandoah, featuring original lead singer Marty Raybon will be coming to the Kenneth Shadowen Performing Arts Center at Marshall County High School in Draffenville on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m.
CFSB’s Vice President/Director of Communications Jeremy Rose said, “We had a feeling that these tickets would go quickly. We are thrilled that the community is so excited about this year’s event!”
With the demand for these free tickets, Rose also said, “If you want to see the concert, please make plans to come get your tickets right away. As of Tuesday afternoon, we have less than 100 remaining and they’ve only been available for one day.”
CFSB’s Watermelon Bust features 2,000 pounds of ice-cold watermelon, kids games and more. Watermelon serving, kids activities and socializing begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 near the rear entrance to the Shadowen Center, due to ongoing construction at the high school. The doors to the KSPAC will open at 5:30 and Shenandoah’s 30th Anniversary Tour, featuring original lead singer Marty Raybon, will take the stage at 6.
The Shadowen Performing Arts Center is located at Marshall County High School, 416 High School Road, in Draffenville.
The event is free and open to the public. However, due to the limited capacity of the Shadowen Center, tickets will be required for the concert. These free tickets will be available at all CFSB Banking Centers, while supplies last (limit four tickets per person, per visit). The 45th Annual Watermelon Bust is courtesy of CFSB, Member FDIC.
