BENTON — Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) announces the launch of the CFSB Student Scholarship Program for 2022. The new scholarship program is aimed at high school seniors in Calloway, Graves, Marshall and McCracken counties to award cash scholarships to be used in any post-graduation plans (college, university, trade school, etc.) CFSB will reward 12 students for a total of $12,000 in scholarships to be announced in May of 2022.
Based off of the five CFSB Vision Points, the online application gives students an opportunity to discuss their future plans and goals in the categories of culture, community, commitment, value and leadership. “These are the values that drive the commitment CFSB makes to serve Western Kentucky,” the bank said in a news release.
“CFSB is committed to investing in young people and one of our vision points is that ‘Community is our purpose,’” said Jason Jones, president of CFSB. “We believe students are the future leaders and change makers that will impact our communities for generations to comeIt’s also important to us to make sure that all students have the opportunity to apply. If a student is planning on attending a college or university or their path takes them to working on a trade after high school, we want to help them achieve their dreams. Both of these future career tracks are equally needed and we want to encourage those students by helping them in their endeavors.”
To apply, students must answer a few simple questions and complete the written prompt through the online application by April 1, 2022. The application is available at yourlifeyourbank.com/scholarships. Recipients will be recognized and celebrated by CFSB in May of 2022.
