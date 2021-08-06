MURRAY — On March 27, 2020, CFSB opened the doors of it’s second Banking Center in Calloway County, the Sycamore Banking Center. Shortly after, COVID forced banks to close their lobbies and Calloway team members did not have the chance to celebrate the beautiful new building with the community. Even with lobbies closed, CFSB team members served Calloway County residents out of the drive thru.
“In 2020, we were so excited to get our doors open so that we could provide that extra layer of convenience to our clients in Calloway. Thankfully, we were able to keep drive thru service, and appointment by schedule available during COVID closures,” Calloway Market President, Jason Pittman explained. Pittman added “However, we were anxious to allow community members to utilize the space available in our new facility. This building was designed with that as a top priority because it is part of our culture to provide solutions for needs in the counties we serve. That is why this open house is so important a year later. To show community members how we built this building with them in mind.”
During the ribbon cutting, lunch, tours and festivities, community members were invited to share with others that the CFSB Sycamore Banking Center Community Room, which holds around 200 attendees, is available at no cost for businesses and nonprofits. Organizations interested in finding out more can contact the Calloway Team Members directly at 270-992-6560.
