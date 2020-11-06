The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce is proud to launch a new “Love Local” campaign on Thursday, Nov. 12. The Love Local campaign encourages community members to “put your money where your heart is” – in our community and in our local businesses. Chamber members are invited to stop by the Chamber from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to grab a packet of Love Local goodies and chat with Chamber staff and board members.
Chamber members Handheld Food Truck and Froggy 103.7 will be set up in the Chamber parking lot from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Community members are encouraged to stop by, grab some Handheld for lunch and share with Froggy why you “Love Local.”
The “Love Local” launch will kick-start the Murray-Calloway County Holiday Open House Weekend – hosted by the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce. Holiday Open House will take place Nov. 13-15. A friendly reminder that many of our Chamber members offer online shopping as well as curbside pickup.
During our “Love Local” launch, community members can pick up a Holiday Open House “BINGO” card. By shopping with our members, you can be entered to win Chamber Checks and gift cards from our members.
The Chamber is excited to partner with Cheri Theatres to host a holiday-themed Ladies Night Out Movie Night on Thursday, Dec. 3. Details can be found online at www.mymurray.com.
We are happy to share the following announcements from our Chamber members.
Bridges Family Center
This year has been one wild ride. We were disappointed we didn’t get to do our Annual 5K back in May during Mental Health Awareness month. But, we are going to get creative and try something a little different.
We want to be THANKFUL. Thankful that we have survived one of the most trying years, thankful that our communities and families have come together in time of need, thankful for the resources to continue business and events, thankful for Murray KY, and thankful for YOU!
Join us this month in not only stomping out the stigma, but stomping out the year.
We invite you to join us for our “Be the Change Virtual 5K” taking place Nov. 23-28. Registration will be $25 which includes a T-shirt.
We will be posting the route for you where you run or walk. You can post your picture on the route using hashtag #bethechange2020, and record your time for us. We will do a post Facebook live to announce our winners. Call or come by our office to sign up - Bridges Family Center, 1712 State Route 121 Bypass N., Suite I, 270-761-5804.
Murray Auto Spa
Effective Nov. 5, our Fall/Winter hours will go into effect. The hours will be as follows:
• Monday through Saturday - 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Sunday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Five Psalms Co
We are proud to host a “giving back campaign” during the month of November. Five Psalms Co. is donating a percentage of sales all month and giving back to our community. Come shop and help us, help others.
• Nov. 1-8 – Soup for the Soul
• Nov. 9-15 – Life House
• Nov. 16-22 – Need Line
• Nov. 23-29 – Moses Basket
Angels Attic Thrift Shop
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Angels Attic Thrift Shop will be hosting seven “Mini Christmas Bazaars” this year. This is our largest sale events of the year - we save the best of the best donations for these fantastic Christmas shopping opportunity for you and your family.
We will be restocking with fresh merchandise each week. We will have new or gently used gift items, clothing for all ages, toys, linens, shoes, furniture, holiday décor, Christmas items, jewelry, purses, hundreds of Department 56 porcelain Christmas villages, houses, buildings and many accessories, books and media, collectibles and much more.
These will be on the following Saturdays, all during our regular shopping hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28
• Dec. 5, 12, 19
