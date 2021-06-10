MURRAY — The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for its annual business excellence awards. Winners will be announced at the Chamber’s 94th Anniversary Annual Business Celebration, presented by CFSB, on Oct. 15.
Award categories are Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, Emerging Business of the Year, Ag Business or Professional of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, Woman in Business of the Year, and Citizen of the Year.
Citizen of the Year honors individuals with high integrity and devotion to the service of others. Past winners come from all walks of life, segments of business, including political leaders, and everyday heroes whose volunteerism and service and dedication have made a significant impact on the community. Past winners include Dr. Clegg Austin, Roger Reichmuth, Terry Little, Deana Wright and the reigning winner, Amy Futrell.
Business of the Year recognizes a business that has seen great success over the past year and given tremendously to our community. 2019’s winner was Industrial Training Services, Inc.
Emerging Business of the Year was created to highlight newer businesses with aggressive, fast and innovating growth. Artisan Kitchen of Murray won this award in 2019.
Agriculture Business or Professional of the Year highlights an individual or business making an impact in the agriculture and farming community. Past winners include Scott and Shea Lowe and AgConnections, now Sygenta.
Young Professional of the Year highlights a young professional under the age of 40 that is individually excelling, leading, investing and/or innovating in our business community at such a young age. Tim Stark with The Murray Bank won in 2019.
Nonprofit of the Year recognizes the efforts of high-performing nonprofit organizations in the Murray-Calloway County community. Murray Lions Club won in 2019, and past winners include Murray Senior Citizens Center and Laura Miller with Murray-Calloway County Special Olympics.
Woman in Business of the Year celebrates and recognizes the efforts of women in leadership across our community. Sharon Furches won in 2019.
The deadline to nominate is June 25.
“We want to hear stories of business success, innovation, overcoming challenges and more from one of the most difficult years in each of our lives. The Board of Directors and staff are thrilled to once again host this event after a year of event cancellations. We are ready to celebrate with our business community,” said Michelle Bundren, Chamber president/CEO.
Chamber members in good standing may be considered for award finalists. To fill out the nomination form, visit www.MyMurray.com and find the link to nominate under the Chamber Events tab labeled Annual Business Celebration. Call the Chamber at 270-753-5171 with any questions.
