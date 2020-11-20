MURRAY — Chamber Announcements:
The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce is proud to launch a new “Love Local” campaign. The Love Local campaign encourages community members to “put your money where your heart is” – in our community and in our local businesses. To learn more about how you can Love Local please visit www.mymurray.com/love-local.
We are happy to share the following announcements from our Chamber members.
Elevation Dentistry
Friendly reminder that we are open for business and are happy to accept new patients. We offer the Solea Treatment – no needles for fillings. We are also the region’s Gold Invisalign provider. Give us a call at 270-753-1000 to schedule your appointment today.
Bluegrass Commercial Cleaning
We are now providing spray disinfecting and high touch point disinfecting service for businesses and churches in the area. We can typically respond and disinfect a facility within 12 hours of notification. Visit our website at http://www.bluegrass-cleaning.com for more information.
Printing Services of Murray
We want to remind everyone that Christmas is coming quickly and if you are thinking of sending Christmas cards, come and see us to place an order for a custom card this year. Also, with 2021 approaching quickly, we can print a custom calendar for your personal needs or for your business. Let us assist you with any projects you may have – big or small. Come see us at 102 N. 4th St. in Murray or give us a call at 270-753-5397.
Future Grounds Tea & Coffee House
It’s officially the holiday season. That means it is perfectly acceptable to visit us through the drive thru in your holiday pajamas to get your hot cocoa and chocolate chip cookie fix.
Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Bug Yarn & Gifts
Red Bug Yarn & Gifts had a wonderful Holiday Open House last weekend. We so appreciate everyone who came by to shop with us, and the other small businesses in our community. We were also thrilled to welcome new customers into the Red Bug fold. We still have some great gift offerings, and of course, we have a heart supply of yarn for those makers out there. This week we’ve already gotten in new Christmas merchandise and new yarn. Also, our coffees are still 20% off, so now is a great time to stock up. Hope to see you soon.
Rotary Club of Murray
The difficult decision has been made to cancel the Reverse Christmas Parade for this year. The Rotary Club of Murray has been doing our best to navigate this ever changing landscape that we are currently living in and have decided to go forward with canceling the event, which was to take place on Dec. 5.
There had been concerns that we were hoping to work through, but logistically and with respect to all COVID concerns and restrictions, current and potentially to come, we came to the unfortunate decision to go forward with the cancellation.
A huge thank you to our sponsors Murray Electric System and Gallimore Electric and the individuals and businesses along Main Street willing to assist with the event. This was a decision that did not come easily. We appreciate the support from the community of Murray and Calloway County and look forward to hopefully bringing the Christmas Parade back as we traditionally know and love it next year.
