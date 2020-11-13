Special to The Ledger
MURRAY — The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce is proud to launch a new “Love Local” campaign. The Love Local campaign encourages community members to “put your money where your heart is” – in our community and in our local businesses. To learn more about how you can Love Local please visit www.mymurray.com/love-local.
Join us for our next PLUGGED IN Virtual Business Series as we discuss workforce initiatives across the state, region and local community on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. with panelists:
• Beth Davisson, executive director of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, The Workforce Center
• Dan Douglas, president of Junior Achievement
• Roy Riley, president and CEO Peel & Holland, representing Murray Works.
There is no cost to attend, but you must register to attend at http://ow.ly/pOgS50BNA8x.
The Chamber is excited to partner with Cheri Theatres to host a holiday-themed Ladies Night Out Movie Night on Thursday, Dec. 3. Details can be found online at www.mymurray.com.
We are happy to share the following announcements from our Chamber members.
Bridges Family Center
We have a Virtual 5K happening the week of Thanksgiving (Nov. 23-28). Interested participants can call our office at 270-761-5804 or come by to register. We are stomping out the stigma of mental illness and stomping out the year of 2020.Details and instructions will be listed on our social media closer to time but registration ends Nov. 20. Cost is $25 to register, which includes a T shirt.
We will be posting the route for you where you run OR walk. You can post your picture on the route using hashtag #bethechange2020, and record your time for us. We will do a post Facebook Live to announce our winners. Call or come by our office to sign up.
We are now offering premarital counseling packages for couples who are soon to be married. Call our office 270-761-5804 for more information and to schedule an appointment. Additionally we ask that you SAVE THE DATE for our next Marriage Retreat in SPRING 2021. More details to come soon. Bridges Family Center is located at 1712 State Route 121 Bypass N. Suite I, 270-761-5804.
Peach Blossom Healthy Living ... Join our text club for SUPER TUESDAY reminders, special flash sales, new product updates, and fun facts. Text the word – PEACH to 36000. You will receive a text back, to that you reply Y to opt into the program. Once you opt in you will receive another text with a little something special to say Thank You for joining our club. Our members say that it is worth joining just for the SUPER TUESDAY reminder alone.
Peel & Holland/Journey Church ... We invite you to attend our Virtual Next Steps Leadership Workshop next week: Leading with Confident Uncertainty While Navigating Change.
As a leader this year, you’ve had to adapt in ways no one has ever dreamed about. Together, we are learning some hard lessons, exploring new ways to move forward, and rising up as best we can.
But let’s be honest, leading with confidence is tough right now. Join us next week for some insights on how to overcome challenges despite overwhelming economic, political, and health uncertainties. Hear Roy Riley, Mike Daniel and Ciu Liu talk about their own experiences while navigating all the change that 2020 has placed before us.
Join us on the Peel & Holland Facebook page, Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. to hear from Cui Liu of Cui Liu Designs, founder and CEO, Mike Daniel, CEO of Sportable Scoreboards, and Roy Riley, president and CEO of Peel & Holland.
