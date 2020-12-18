MURRAY — The Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce encourages all community members to continue supporting our local businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the holiday season.
We are happy to share the following announcements from our Chamber members.
Future Grounds Tea &
Coffee House
We are proud to be part of the Murray community and thank you for voting us No. 1 coffee shop 14 years in a row.
During this Holiday season we think of how hard and difficult 2020 has been for so many. We are so thankful for our Baristas who worked together, followed (Gov. Andy Beshear’s) guidelines and provided a welcome smile and a “Cuppa Joe” for so many who were having difficult days.
In particular, we want to thank our educators and support staff. We are offering 10% off any 12 or 16-ounce crafted drink or brewed coffee, during Dec. 16-22 with valid employee ID.
Brewing strong for you.
New Hours:
Monday-Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday: 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Murray Auto Spa
Buy one $20 gift card, Get One free – now through Christmas Eve. Buy as many as you want. Get the most bang for your buck with this unbelievable deal. Murray Auto Spa is located at 1530 North 121 Bypass (right in front of The Keg). Stop by or give us a call at 270-761-7721.
