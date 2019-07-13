MURRAY — In a time where scams are always a concern, the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce is trying to circulate word that some phone calls residents may receive over the next several weeks will, in fact, be from a legitimate group.
Friday, the Chamber issued a statement pertaining to the activities of Target Marketing, described as a cartographic and marketing firm.
“You may be receiving calls from Target Marketing on behalf of our local Chamber. Our chamber doesn’t have the time to make these calls, design ads and follow up, therefore we partner with Target Marketing. You may receive a call, and they are a legitimate company we have partnered with for the past seven years,” the statement read.
The Chamber said Target Marketing is a partner group for publishing a new, up-to-date, full-color “Murray Street Map and Resource Guide. The Chamber said this will be the only official map endorsed and distributed by the Murray-Calloway Chamber.
“Accurate, user-friendly maps are a popular item for our newcomers, potential commercial relocation candidates and even our lifelong residents. There will be an opportunity for you to promote your business by advertising in the Business and Professional Resource Guide of Members on the new map,” the Chamber added.
The Resource Guide classifies participating businesses by category, which includes a brief description of their products/services.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 270-753-5171.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.