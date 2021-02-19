MURRAY – The Murray Bank President and CEO Bob Hargrove, presented Cheryl Raspberry with the Employee of the Quarter award at the bank’s recent employee meeting. Raspberry currently works in deposit operations at The Murray Bank.
“It is such an honor to be selected for this award by my peers,” said Raspberry. “On top of the friendships I’ve made, I enjoy working at The Murray Bank because people always come first”
In addition to her work ethic and ongoing support of the bank’s mission, she was recognized for her outstanding performance in all aspects of her job.
“Cheryl’s remarkable productivity, responsiveness to the needs of her fellow co-workers, and high quality of work make her the optimal recipient for our Employee of the Quarter,” said Hargrove. “We congratulate her and are proud to recognize her with this award.”
Raspberry has worked at The Murray Bank for six years, but has been in banking for over 40 years. She has been married to husband Tony for 39 years and they reside in Hazel. They have two children, son Austin and daughter Megan Oliver. They also have four grandchildren, Noelle Raspberry and Emma, Eli and Everett Oliver.
The Employee of the Quarter Award is decided by the vote of fellow employees.
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call 270-753-5626, 270-492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
