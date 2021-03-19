MURRAY — The most challenging situation a family member could face is not knowing who, or if their loved one is being taken care of, whether one needs 24/7 care or someone is looking for a trusted provider to monitor a loved one.
Black Pearl Home Care has built a strong reputation throughout western Kentucky, earning national recognition from “Best of Home Care” and “Home Care Association of America” as one of the top three home care agencies in Kentucky. It has agencies in Murray, Paducah, Bowling Green and Madisonville and now has a new location in Clarksville, Tennessee.
With all of that being said, Black Pearl takes pride in hiring the best people for the job. It has a huge pool of professional people who are more than willing to go the extra mile. And because of that, it has come up with what it believes is one of the best ways to show its appreciation to one of its direct support professionals.
Black Pearl Home Care announces its first-ever scholarship giveaway, the Reagan Duffy Scholarship.
“The way we determined who received this scholarship was all based on who had an outstanding reputation with our company, who had a steady workflow of hours all while balancing a steady GPA while being enrolled in a university,”Black Pearl said in a press release. “This scholarship is worth $2,000 dollars.”
This scholarship was rewarded to Logan Colvis, a biology student with a pre-PA track at Murray State University.
“Logan is a hard-working young lady that not only stays on top of her work duties, but also her school duties as well,” Black Pearl said. “And we can’t appreciate her enough for all the hard work, long nights and dedication she has shown to our clients, which is our No. 1 priority at Black Pearl Home Care.”
