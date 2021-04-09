MURRAY – In honor of Independent Community Bankers of America Community Banking Month in April, the ICBA is shining a spotlight on community banks, like The Murray Bank, outsized role in fostering economic wellbeing and meeting the financial needs of their consumers and local communities.
“As a local small business ourselves, we are invested in building a legacy of prosperity for our customers, while enhancing the community we all call home,” said Tim Stark, vice president of marketing at The Murray Bank. “The Murray Bank invites you to explore how we can help you throughout your financial journey as we work together to help you achieve your personal and business goals—all while keeping deposits local and boosting our local community.”
Community banks take in local deposits and redistribute them back into the community—making more than 60% of small-business loans and more than 80% of agriculture loans. They also contribute tax dollars that help maintain local municipalities and keep local neighborhoods viable and vibrant because serving the best interests of their customers is fundamental to their business philosophy. Community banks:
• Are America’s most trusted lenders and have a 73% net satisfaction score compared to 58% for large banks and just 37% for online lenders, according to a Federal Reserve study.
• Are committed lenders with loan growth that has outpaced non-community banks for eight years.
Demonstrate safety and soundness with higher capital ratios and better loan quality than the largest institutions.
• Offer high-tech, high-touch service. This gives consumers access to modern-day conveniences while maintaining the high-quality customer service for which community banks are known.
• Have a strong track record in helping underserved Americans by focusing a relatively large share of their resources in low- and moderate-income tracts.
Understand and embrace local small businesses. In fact, community banks make more than 60%
of all small business loans under $1 million.
• Give back to their communities. Civic service is a way of life for community bankers as reflected in ICBA’s National Community Bank Service Awards.
“Local market knowledge, relationship-based lending, and civic-minded service are community banking hallmarks and the cornerstone to The Murray Bank’s success and longevity,” said Bob Hargrove, CEO and president at The Murray Bank.
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally owned and operated bank. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call 270-753-5626, 270-492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
