MURRAY – The finished Murray-Calloway County Community Weave Project will be displayed starting Friday.
The project is sponsored by Independence Bank, and community members were first invited to participate in the weaving at the Murray Art Guild’s Summer Art Party during Freedom Fest. The loom was later placed in the Independence Bank lobby, and the public was encouraged to come by on Monday for the Community Weave Project Party to enter a piece of cloth as part of the hanging to be completed by the MAG.
“This is the bicentennial of Calloway County and this project is a way to celebrate the community, a news release from Independence Bank said. “Each strand of fabric represents a person and weaved together, we are beautiful.”
The completed hanging will be displayed after Friday, July 22, in the windows of Independence Bank at Patriot Square on North 12th Street. After a few months, it will travel around Murray, with the first stop being the Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center.
