MURRAY - Tammy Stom opened a consignment store, The Closet Door, on June 1, 2011.
“We felt we could help people and believed our community could use help, especially those parents needing to purchase children’s clothes for a season,” said Tammy. “Children outgrow their clothes so quickly and then the parents are able to bring them in for re-sale.”
Even though Tammy had worked briefly at a consignment store in Mayfield, she began working at the Murray Ledger & Times when she was 16. She started in circulation and then moved up to assistant bookkeeper. Tammy is married to David Stom, the current press foreman at the Ledger & Times. She and David left Murray and moved to Georgia while he worked at a newspaper there and she again worked as the circulation manager and bookkeeper in advertising for two years under former Murray resident and former Ledger & Times employee Ted Delaney. The couple then moved back to Murray and Tammy stayed at home to raise their children.
“They needed a pressman and a bookkeeper in Georgetown and the parent company that owns both papers (in Georgetown and Murray) asked David to relocate there, which we did for a few years,” Tammy said. “We came back to Murray and I, again, worked at the Ledger in classifieds and delivered papers. I continued to deliver papers for a while after I opened the consignment store. We wanted to be sure the store would be successful before I gave up my income.”
David continues to work at the Ledger and also helps Tammy at the store before he comes into work at the Ledger in the afternoons and on Saturdays.
Tammy began her consignment business on Fourth Street in a small building about the size of a two-car garage. “We outgrew that space pretty quickly and we moved to 800 Chestnut Street, next to Mr. Gatti’s. I received a phone call from the former consignment shop, Top Quality, that was renting a space in Bel Air Shopping Center telling me they planned to close and wanted to know if I was interested in renting their space.”
Tammy said they moved into the current space in Bel Air Center which has approximately 3,000 sq. feet.
“We didn’t know what to expect when we first opened,” said Tammy. “There were other consignment stores in town, but our business just took off and we had so many consigners that we needed more space.”
The Closet Door sells adult men and women’s clothes, plus size men and women, children’s clothing from infants through pre-teens, shoes, socks, nursery items, children’s toys, and even home decor. The store also carries used car seats for children, baby swings, riding toys and many other items needed for a small child. “Car seats have to be certified and not damaged. We like for them to have at least a year left on the expiration date. We make sure our customers know when the seat expires and for those who have a year left, we price them less than ones that have longer expiration date.
“We began taking inventory about two weeks before we opened the first store,” said Tammy. “We had a lot of church families that came together and brought clothes and the word just spread and we began to grow.”
Tammy said they take consignments by appointments. “On the last Monday of each month, we open our phone lines and begin to schedule appointments for the following month. We have about 300 appointments each month. We have found this approach works better for us and the consigners.”
Tammy said she cannot brag enough about her consigners. “They know we have a standard of what we will take and they bring in very nice clothes. We asked that clothes are clean with no rips, stains, or tears, and if there are outfits that they are neatly folded together. They take consignments in bags, boxes or totes, not on hangers, and it all must be dust free. We don’t put anything out on the floor to sell that is ripped, stained or broken. We ask consigners to bring in things the way they would want to buy something and they do.”
Tammy said their limit is three 13-gallon trash bags of clothes or items, two totes or two boxes at one time. “Doing this gives every consigner an opportunity to bring something in for that season.”
Tammy keeps her store stocked for the seasons. “After winter, we start adding a little spring to the floor and gradually add summer, more summer, and before school starts, we bring in some fall and transition to winter.
“We probably sell more children’s clothes than anything else,” said Tammy. “During the summer, the farm workers come in and buy clothes to work in and they also buy for their families.”
When a consigner brings in merchandise, the store sets the price. “We put clothes on hangers and we steam them while looking for rips, stains or tears. We then tag it and put it on the floor. Each consignee is assigned their own customer number and that is what they use when they come to collect from us.”
Tammy says they also use different tag colors for discounted items. After having an item for 30 days they will discount the selling price and will continue to discount until the item has been in the store for 90 days.
“After 90 days, the consigner may come and pick up the things that didn’t sell, or if they don’t want them back, we donate the items to people in need,” said Tammy. “Most people don’t want their items back after they have removed them from their house/closet and they are good with knowing they are being given to someone who needs them.”
Tammy said she and David try to help as much as they can when natural disasters have hit local communities. “We sent things to flood victims in Kentucky and took boxes full of clothes and other items to Mayfield when the tornado hit there in December 2021. We went out and bought a lot of things we knew they would need in Mayfield before they stopped taking donations. We collected money and paid for many to come into the store and pick out the clothes they needed. We also have a few we have helped because they couldn’t afford school clothes. This all was laid on my heart with God. At Christmastime we donate quite a bit to both school systems and we also donate money for toys to those who are sponsoring the Christmas for kids.”
Tammy said she has more than 2,500 consigners and said 90% of them are consistent about bringing things in for each season.
“We are constantly rotating clothes,” she said. “As soon as there is room, we will add more items. We don’t keep items in the stock room, we get them out on the floor within a few days.”
Tammy said during the pandemic, they shut down their store just like everyone else in business had to do. “We lost a season. We were beginning to put out our winter merchandise and they shut us down. When we were able to come back, we called our consigners and asked what they wanted us to do with their donations. We came in about two weeks before we were to re-open and took all the inventory off the floors. We kept the seasonal items on the floor a little longer than the normal 90 days. We didn’t tell our consigners they had to come and get their merchandise. Our consigners were great through all of this. We still have safeguards in place for our employees and our customers. We spray and steam our clothes anytime sometime tries them on. We tell our customers if they are sick, just let us know and they can bring their items in later when they are well. We do everything we can do to make sure everything we sell is clean.”
The Closet Door is open six days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Tammy has three employees besides herself and David who comes in and takes the items that are going to be donated. “I am here every day unless we are out of town on vacation,” said Tammy.
She is pleased with the move to the Bel Air Shopping Center. “We have a lot more traffic at this location than the previous locations,” she said. “We have wonderful customers and they are not just customers, they have become our family. When we opened the shop, we just laid this all on our heart and with God. We had a prayer circle when we opened the store.”
Tammy said they not only have a lot of local customers, she has regular customers from out-of-town who live as far away as Missouri and Illinois. “We have regulars that come into the shop when they are staying on the lake during the summer.”
Tammy said the store is constantly in need of children’s clothing. “Matilda Jane is a very popular brand for girls and all the boutique clothes sell very well. Under Armour is very popular and so is Nike.”
The shop also sells belts, scarves and purses and once a month they put home decor items on the selling floor. “We have to limit the home decor items because we only have a small area to display this merchandise.”
Tammy said the business is not only for profit, but it’s about giving back to the community. “That is one of the reasons I wanted to open The Closet Door. I have so many customers who come in and tell me their problems and I will write this in a book so that I can pray for them.”
Tammy and David’s daughter suffered a brain bleed and stroke a few years ago and she said for a month she wasn’t at the store, but her wonderful employees kept the store going. “She was my priority during that time,” said Tammy. “We had so many who reached out to us and prayed for us and we received hundreds of get well cards from our customers and even from some of their family who we had not even met. That is one of the reasons my consigners have become family.”
Tammy loves owning her own business and being there every day to see her customers, knowing she is helping those who can’t afford to pay retail for clothing and other items and giving them an opportunity to re-sell their merchandise. “When I walk into the store, I give it all to God.”
