MURRAY – Due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus, the area’s only seasonal children’s consignment sale ended early.
Thursday was the final day for the one-week-only pop-up consignment event, Kentucky Kids Consignment Sales, at Murray State University’s CFSB Center. It was to have ended today.
The event did open to the public on Thursday, featuring many children’s items, all for sale on behalf of local families. However, after concerns about the virus arose, it was canceled Friday.
Kentucky Kids Consignment Sales started in 2004 in Elizabethtown, and the first Murray event was held in August 2011 with 200 sellers and 30,000 items available. In nine years of holding the event in Murray, the number of sellers has grown to 950 and many families who want to sell are turned away each spring and fall.
This will also be the final event held in Murray. The Fall 2020 event will be held the Paducah Expo Center and will be open for shopping Aug. 27-29 in the 40,000-square-foot expo hall. The larger space will allow at least 1,000 families to sell, Upton said.
“The CFSB Center has been a wonderful space for us for nine years,” said sale organizer Jennifer Upton in a news release. “We’ve become a part of the Murray State University and the Calloway County community and we are excited to continue those relationships even though the sale will be held at the Paducah Expo Center in the future. This is an event that families look forward to every spring and fall. Many of our sellers and shoppers drive from some distance to participate. We are confident that we’ll add even more sellers and shoppers and continue to grow in the larger space available to us in Paducah.”
