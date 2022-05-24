MURRAY – U.S. Bank selected three business to highlight during Small Business Month 2022. In making these selections, the bank looked for thriving businesses with at least several years of positive growth and engagement in the community, with a unique, passionate story to tell.
Cui Liu Designs of Murray, owned by Cui (Tray) Liu, was one of the three businesses chosen by U.S. Bank and featured across U.S. Bank social channels such as LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter with #SinceDay01.
Heather Peters, assistant vice president/Public Affairs & Communications/Business Line Communications manager at U.S. Bank said business banking is a huge part of what U.S. Bank does.
“We work with a lot of small businesses and we wanted to highlight some of these small businesses during Small Business Month,” she said.
Zach Dunlap, U.S. Bank Business Banking Relationship manager in Murray, said the bank received information in late March asking if there was someone who fit the criteria listed above he would consider nominating for this honor.
“Tray checked every single box and she was selected,” Dunlap said. “A camera crew came to see Tray, conducted interviews, and created a video that is shared on all U.S. Bank’s social media sights.”
“The U.S. Bank group spent two days with me,” Liu said. “They asked a lot of questions such as how I started my business, my background, advice I would give to someone starting a small business, and how my business has changed from day one. They also asked about the challenges I have faced, what success looks like and what is one of the most rewarding moments she has had. My answer to the last one was when I first saw my pink signature price tags hanging from our merchandise in a large retail chain store.”
Liu said that U.S. Bank wanted to get to know her as a business so that other small business owners would feel connected and inspired.
Dunlap said that those small businesses who are successful like Liu are those who look for longevity.
“The most successful business owners are those willing to make sacrifices early in their career,” he said. “They will work more hours, take less pay, have no vacation, reinvest in the business and look at the long term success. Going into business is not a ‘get rich quick’ endeavor. Small business owners have to look for the longevity of their business and that is when success becomes a reality. I don’t think everyone sees this when they want to be their own boss. If you work for someone else, you will probably make more money in the beginning, work less hours, have more time off and less stress. I am not sure everyone fully sees this when they want to be their own boss.”
Liu said that most people don’t anticipate the personal sacrifice they will make in the beginning.
“They see a successful business owner as an overnight success. But there is no overnight success. There are years of work to get where you want to be, but there will come a day you will not be sacrificing.”
Liu said she feels that finding a community of support is very important.
“Have a great partnership with bankers, service providers and mentors. Really understand your finances. People think that having a passion to do something is all it takes and, a passion is important, but that passion is not going to help you get through the whole journey of entrepreneurship. It is important to understand your cash flow, what is a balance sheet, where do you get money, what does net profit and tax liabilities mean? You need to find people who can help you with all of this.”
Dunlap and Liu both stressed that having a relationship with your banker, attorney and CPA is important.
“Don’t be afraid to ask questions and don’t be afraid to share answers to tough questions your banker or CPA may ask you,” said Dunlap. “Many times a business owner may learn something they didn’t know. Some people become set in their ways and don’t want to change or adapt, but when you are a successful business owner, you have to continue to learn and adapt. Change is important.”
Change did happen the past two years with the COVID pandemic and the face of both Liu and Dunlap’s business changed drastically.
“We did seven or eight months of continually working with small businesses to help them during COVID,” said Dunlap.
“I faced many challenges in my business during the shutdown and when things began to open up, we were faced with challenges of shipping,” Liu said. “Congressman Comer made a visit to our business during this time and I explained to him the issues we were experiencing. I didn’t know what he could do about it, but as a small business, if we don’t raise our voices and concerns to those who need to hear it, then we are not coming together to have our voices heard.
“I feel like sometimes small businesses don’t want to talk to their bankers, or their chamber of commerce, or their congressmen. I think it is important to take a step toward reaching out and letting them hear from us.”
Everyone should be proud of their business and willing to share,” said Dunlap. “Don’t take it personal if a banker is asking questions. There are many times we can help a business person if we can understand their business. Communication is a big deal when it comes to a relationship with a banker and a business owner. Tray is an example of someone who does a great job of communicating, not only with her financial advisors, but also to her team about what is important and what are her goals for the business.”
Dunlap said that focusing on building strong relationships, open dialogue and communication, being able to make sacrifices on the front end, being organized, knowing your financials and staying on stop of those and being able to adapt and be flexible are what makes a successful small business owner. And Cui Liu Designs is a perfect example of all of these.
