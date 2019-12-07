MURRAY — Culver’s of Murray is a Gold finalist in the nationwide Culver’s Crew Challenge contest where Culver’s restaurants compete in the areas of quality, service, cleanliness, hospitality, community outreach and team member training and development. Culver’s of Murray is one of five restaurants out of 750 to advance. The national champion will be announced in Phoenix, Arizona at Culver’s annual convention in February 2020.
“I’m so proud of our team members for putting forth this effort,” says Jim Foster, owner/operator of Culver’s of Murray. The best part of this competition is that our guests are on the receiving end of an awesome Culver’s experience.”
The competition includes prize money with $50,000 going to the National Champion. The four Gold Finalist restaurants will receive $12,500 each, with winnings shared with the managers and team members.
