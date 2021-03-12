MURRAY – The Murray Bank is pleased to announce that Seth Darnell has been promoted to the position of vice president of consumer loans.
Darnell joined The Murray Bank as a part-time teller in June of 2011, was moved to full-time teller shortly thereafter, and was named head-teller of the Hazel Office upon its opening in 2013. He has been serving as a consumer loan officer since 2016.
“Seth’s aptitude and contributions have been invaluable and he embodies so many of the wonderful traits of The Murray Bank,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO of The Murray Bank. “Seth is 100% dedicated to helping the people of our community and we are delighted to promote him to vice-president.”
Darnell is originally from Murray and a graduate of Murray High School. He attended Murray State University, graduating summa cum laude with his BS in criminal justice. Darnell recently attended the Paul W. Barret Jr. Graduate School of Banking in Memphis, Tennessee, graduating summa cum laude. He resides in Murray with his wife, Robyn, and their sons, Dex Ryan, 5, and Cash Baker, 2. Additionally, he worships at Glendale Road Church of Christ.
“I’m excited about this promotion and the opportunity that The Murray Bank has given me,” said Darnell. “Working for our only hometown bank, I have the unique opportunity to get to know our customers on a personal level, and I look forward to continuing that for many years to come.”
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally-owned and operated bank. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call 270-753-5626, 270-492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
