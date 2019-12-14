MURRAY — The Murray Bank President and CEO, Bob Hargrove, presented Derrick Delaney with the Employee of the Quarter award at the Bank’s recent employee meeting. Delaney currently works as a loan operations specialist in the loan department.
“I am extremely honored to be receiving the Employee of the Quarter award,” said Delaney. “I am earnestly grateful for the recognition from my coworkers at The Murray Bank. I take pride in working for The Murray Bank, where I know that I’m more than just a banker, I’m part of an organization that is heavily involved in the community as Murray and Calloway County’s only local bank.”
In addition to his work ethic and ongoing support of the bank’s mission, he was recognized for outstanding performance in all aspects of his job.
“Derrick is the kind of employee we are grateful to have on our loan operations team,” said Hargrove. “He has only worked with us for a short time, but has already proven himself to be an asset to our office. I couldn’t be more pleased that the employees recognized him for his great work.”
A recent graduate of Murray State University, Delaney has worked at The Murray Bank for a little less than one year. He attends Glendale Road Church of Christ and enjoys spending his free time visiting his family in Tennessee and running marathons.
The Employee of the Quarter award is decided by the vote of fellow employees.
Founded in Murray, The Murray Bank is Murray and Calloway County’s only locally-owned and operated bank. The Murray Bank is an Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC. For more information on any services offered by The Murray Bank, call (270) 753-5626, (270) 492-8388 or log onto www.TheMurrayBank.com.
