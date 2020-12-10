MURRAY – The Murray Bank is pleased to announce that Derrick Delaney has been promoted to Loan Operations Manager.
“Derrick has shown true dedication and leadership for the bank throughout his years as a dedicated employee,” said Bob Hargrove, president and CEO at The Murray Bank. “We’re very confident in his abilities to lead his department successfully and extremely happy to award him with this promotion.”
A graduate of Murray State University, Delaney has worked at The Murray Bank for three years. He attends Glendale Road Church of Christ and enjoys spending his free time visiting his family in Tennessee and running marathons.
Delaney can be reached at the main office of The Murray Bank, 405 South 12th St., or by calling 270-753-5626.
