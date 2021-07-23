WASHINGTON – To help employers, workers and others stakeholders understand federal standards for prevailing wages on federally funded construction and service contracts, the U.S. Department of Labor is offering virtual compliance seminars in August for contracting agencies, contractors, unions, workers and other stakeholders.
Presented by the department’s Wage and Hour Division, the seminars will include video training on a variety of Davis-Bacon Act and Service Contract Act topics that participants can view on demand, followed by live question and answer sessions on several dates to accommodate participants’ schedules. The division will offer live sessions from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. EDT on Aug. 11, 12, 25 and 26.
“Prevailing wage laws ensure that the federal government’s purchasing power pays local wages and protects fair competition among contractors,” said Wage and Hour Division Acting Administrator Jessica Looman. “These seminars provide an excellent opportunity for the entire contracting community to ensure they have the information they need to comply with the law. They also reflect our longstanding commitment to education and enforcement.”
Attendance is free, but registration is required by Aug. 11. Register for a prevailing wage seminar. More information – including links to video training and virtual Q&A session dates – will be sent to registrants in the near future.
For more information on the Davis-Bacon Act, the Service Contract Act, and other federal wage laws, please call the division’s department’s toll-free helpline at 1-866-4US-WAGE (487-9243) or visit the Wage and Hour Division online.
