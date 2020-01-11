MURRAY — First Financial Bank has named Nicole Dick as mortgage loan officer, serving Calloway, Marshall and Fulton counties in Kentucky. Her office is at the Murray South Banking Center, 210 N. 12th St.
Dick is a native of Calloway County, where she has lived and worked her entire life. She started her career with the bank in 2015 as a customer service representative (CSR) and was promoted to CSR/consumer lender in 2018.
She continues to grow in her career with First Financial.
“Buying a home is one of life’s greatest achievements, and it is a privilege for me to assist those in my hometown making this dream a reality,” she said. “I am so excited to begin this new chapter as a mortgage loan officer.”
Aside from her professional career, Dick devotes her time and talents to the community. She serves as an ambassador for the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce, and is involved with Young Professionals of Murray.
She is engaged to Steve Lax, and they have two sons, Cody and Hunter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.