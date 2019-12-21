Few places offer an atmosphere of quietness and solace. New Life Christian Bookstore on the corner of Fifth and Main is one of those places. Their services are many, but chief among them is not only the services they provide, but a tranquil ambience where customers can go without the pressure of making a purchase. I happen to count Karen Welch as a friend, but contrary to what I had always believed, she is not the owner/operator of this bookstore. Rather, the store itself is her ministry, and she has managed it for 32 years.
As a Christian and minister, one of the many staples of my profession is the possession of books. A minister’s library is like a woman’s shoe closet – you can never have too many and you’ll always add to your collection. I have a personal library of over 1,500 titles, several of which were supplied to me by New Life. I can either call or text Karen with what I want - either on preorder or newly released – and she is often able to have it in my hands within fewer than 72 hours. She’s also been able to research and find rare, out-of-print, or hard-to-find copies that I have learned about and felt the need to acquire. She’s worked tirelessly to help me with any book-related request that I have given to her. I have not yet been disappointed by what Karen and her volunteer staff has been able to do.
What many people may not know about New Life is that they are an authorized Hallmark distributor. They are not owned by corporate, but have been granted the licensure to sell Hallmark products. In addition to having the rights to offer Hallmark products, they have a variety of décor that many may find suitable for homes or even as presents for various occasions. In fact, they have Christmas decorations year-round in the lower level! I know my wife and I have purchased windchimes and placards with Scripture on them for gifts. The lower level also hosts one of my personal favorites, the 5th and Main Coffee bar. Often, the lady who waits on customers at the coffee bar also has a case full of treats to accompany your coffee or tea. My favorite happens to be her scones, especially the vanilla scone. Adjacent to where the coffee bar is located is an area with seating and no noise pollution. There, in silence, one can enjoy their coffee and book or even meet with friends. I have noticed a few Bible studies taking place there too.
The single greatest attribute offered at New Life is time. The staff never rushes their customers but takes the necessary time to help them with whatever need they may have. Sometimes, visitors can take a moment to bear their souls to a staff member very much focused on ministering to others’ needs. New Life is a welcoming, safe space for those who have more than physical needs.
Murray Main Street is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to stimulate economic development and investment in the historic district by promoting its distinctive qualities through preservation and improvement making it a great place to live, work, shop and play. We encourage everyone to become involved so we can continue to cultivate the rich quality of life everyone expects in our community. For more information, visit our website at www.murraymainstreet.org or check out our facebook page at DowntownMurray.
**********
What’s happening on the square in January and February!
February 21
Trivia Night
For any information about the above activities, please contact Murray Main Street at 270-759-9474.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.