MURRAY — Murray State University is continuing a recent string of establishing new centers on the campus designed to assist its region to cover specific areas.
In the past few months, the Hutson School of Agriculture established the Center for Agricultural Hemp to assist area farmers and other persons of interest in this field. Then, a few weeks ago, the university’s College of Education established the Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders that will help area patients and their families receive evaluation close to home and at smaller costs than larger facilities.
Now, a third center has been added to the string, one approved by the Murray State Board of Regents last week. It is known as the Center for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development, and it will essentially replace the Small Business Development Center that has been on the campus for several years.
“What I’d like to emphasize to this board is that while budgets are what they are and constraints are what they are, our commitment to the region has not changed and neither has our commitment to continuing to support entrepreneurship and student engagement opportunities,” said Chris Wooldridge, who has been the director of the Small Business Development Center for several years. “While we continue to work with this at the state level, as well as with other parts, to see how we can bring these opportunities to our students and for our university, we also are looking at what we can do as a university to continue to be that activist catalyst for our region and to make sure we continue doing those things.
“Your university has been involved in the Small Business Development Center since 1981, so it’s been in the region for many, many years, supporting economic development and working with even other presidents of universities in our region in making sure we’re supporting that growth, that creation of wealth and jobs in our area that’s so vital to our existence.”
Wooldridge said the Small Business Development Center has been part of a larger network headed by the University of Kentucky. This required Murray State to buy into that network annually.
Funding for such endeavors has continuously shrunk over the past decade
“And that check just wasn’t going to get written this time,” Wooldridge said.
Dr. David Eaton, interim dean of the university’s Baurenfeind College of Business, said the establishment of the new center is going to open opportunities that were previously not available.
“It’s going to allow us to better incorporate our master’s of economic development program with those students and graduate students in classes related to that as well, thus getting them further involved in economic development,” Eaton said. “We have faculty in that program that are very interested in being a resource for our communities in terms of information, in terms of consulting and in terms of what projects we’ve done already.
“It’s going to allow us to bring new pools in that we can use both, in training future generations of economic developers, but also in service to our community. Some of our faculty are already working on such things as one-page handouts that would provide useful information but also provide new ways of inviting communities to come to us and say, ‘Hey, what you’re telling me about employment and demographics is very interesting. How can we do this?’”
Murray State Interim Provost Dr. Tim Todd said there were two things he believed were of particular enticement to the regents.
“One is that it further echoes and acknowledges the focus that the Baurenfeind College and Murray State has on economic development in the region, and the second is that we are saving six figures in money by making this move,” Todd said.
Eaton mentioned that one of the places benefiting from this work is Trigg County, which utilizes software package developed at the university.
“That allows you to basically put in, ‘OK, here is the anticipated investment,’ while, ‘OK, here is the anticipated changes of certain market environments’ and all of that comes out with ‘here’s the estimates of job growth, here’s the estimates of increased economic activity,’ things like that,” he said.
Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said Wooldridge, who will become a faculty member with the Baurenfeind College, will also continue have 25 percent of his duties related to assisting small business interests throughout the region.
“We want to make sure that we’re not walking away from our region,” Wooldridge said, returning to Eaton’s Trigg County reflection. “Part of our stake holders’ work is with economic development corporations, chambers of commerce, area development districts. Just in (a master’s in economic development) class alone, we’ve had multiple economic development specialists that have come to our class and spoken about careers, we’ve had presentations and we have toured spec buildings, we have looked at neighborhoods that have had economic vitality.
“By building those relationships and building that trust, we have opened up a whole new network of opportunity for our students to have exposure to careers, etc.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.