For the 22nd time, Edward Jones is named one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE Magazine. Edward Jones took the No. #20 spot on the prestigious list.
Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, analyzed responses from over one half million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the U.S. The evaluation criteria included how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crises; employees' physical, emotional and financial health; and the company's broader community impact. Additionally, the evaluations included how employees' experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to ensure that the company is creating a great workplace for all.
This year, 60 percent of each company's score is based on confidential employee feedback. The remaining 40 percent is based on the programs each company said they created to support their people and communities in response to the pandemic. This methodology represents a change in response to the unique circumstances of 2020.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments offered to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.5 trillion in client assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.