MURRAY — Numerous community and business leaders joined Murray State officials Friday afternoon for a preview of the first of several food-oriented additions to the campus.
The Einstein Bros. Bagels chain, created in 1995 in Colorado, will officially open for business Monday inside Waterfield Library. This is part of a $35.6 million contract the Murray State Board of Regents approved with the Sodexo North America firm based in Maryland that resulted in Sodexo taking over the university’s dining services.
That deal is in place through 2029.
“We are so excited to be here,” said Joy Miller, the regional license manager for Einstein Bros. “I can’t tell you how exciting it is to be in a campus setting. This is probably one of our favorite places to be.”
Einstein Bros. has locations throughout the United States. It currently has eight in Kentucky, the closest of which to Murray is an establishment at the U.S. Army Base at Fort Campbell.
Friday’s event also attracted several regents, even a former regent. Susan Guess, who served as the board’s chair until she left the board in June, came back for this occasion.
“Susan was the one that signed the contract,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson, who explained that the move to hand over dining services to Sodexo was made in the name of students. “This is one of the major campus improvements that will add a great deal to student recruitment, student retention and campus life, which also goes for faculty and staff.”
Einstein Bros. is the first of the new additions Sodexo pledged to bring to Murray State. Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Steak & Shake also will become fixtures on the campus in the future.
