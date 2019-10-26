MURRAY — The CEO of FNB Bank said Friday that expansion to the south side of Murray had been a priority for quite some time.
Friday, his bank cut a red ribbon to officially mark its arrival in that part of the city.
With numerous community and business officials present, the bank celebrated the opening of its second branch in Murray. Dubbed the Southside Branch, it is located along South 12th Street in what had been a branch for Regions Bank until 2018.
“This, I think, hits the mark of what we think banking looks like going forward,” said FNB CEO Marty Nichols. “We think re-purposing existing buildings that are smaller is efficient. Not only does this building represent our first structure as far as bricks and mortar, it looks like what strategically we think banking looks like going forward – modern, nimble, efficient, but our universal bankers can take care of your needs.
“Typically, you see tellers, you see new accounts and various stations, but (two universal bankers) were hired for and trained for one-stop shopping. Now, if you have a complex need like a mortgage loan or a commercial loan, we’ll have somebody else work with you, but we’re excited about this.”
Nichols said this is the second property FNB has re purposed in the area, the other being a former operations center in another community.
“But this is our first real sales outlet store, if you will,” he said, “that we will use for that purpose.”
Nichols thanked his entire staff, as well as New Ground, an architectural group from St. Louis, as well as A&K Construction of Paducah and its contractor Kenny Hunt and project manager Josh Burks.
“I want to say something for our north branch people. The people there allowed us the flexibility to train and let people be gone and train in this facility,” Nichols said. “Of course, we have the north branch, but this really fits a niche for us and lets us be part of the revitalization of the south side.”
