MAYFIELD — FNB Bank is proud to announce its recognition as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Kentucky winners. The announcement comes from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company, who released the complete list of the 17th annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky Award winners on March 4. View the alphabetical list of winners here: https://www.kychamber.com/16th-annual-best-places-work-kentucky-unranked-winners. Official rankings will be announced on June 17.
Winners from across the state have been selected in three categories: small companies of 15-149 employees, medium companies of 150-499 employees and large companies consisting of more than 500 employees (categories based on number of U.S. employees, only Kentucky employees surveyed). The selection process, managed by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.
The competition is a multi-year initiative designed to motivate companies in the Commonwealth to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence. Numerous studies show a strong correlation between profitability and creating a good place to work.
For 75 years, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has represented the interests of member businesses throughout Kentucky – from family-owned shops to Fortune 500 companies. As the state’s premier business advocate, the Kentucky Chamber is a recognized and respected voice across the Commonwealth, working every day to unite business and advance Kentucky. Kentucky SHRM consists of 13 local chapters that provide ongoing education and leadership opportunities for over 2,700 human resource professionals throughout the Commonwealth. For more details about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, visit www.bestplacestoworkky.com.
FNB Bank, founded in 1875, is one of the oldest banks in the state of Kentucky and ranks among the highest in the nation in the area of safety and soundness. The bank currently has nine locations: Mayfield Main, Mayfield Southside, Wingo, Lone Oak, Paducah Midtown, Murray North, Murray South, Cadiz Main and Cadiz West. FNB is member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.