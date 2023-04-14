MAYFIELD – FNB Bank has been awarded an “Outstanding” rating, the highest rating possible, from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for our efforts that support the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) for the third consecutive exam period.
The FDIC recently conducted their examination process, which covered the period from March 2020 to March 2023, and evaluated the bank’s lending and community development services based in the bank’s service area. By awarding this rating, the FDIC acknowledged that FNB is continuing to meet the needs of the communities it services, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, and is consistent with safe and sound banking operations.
"We are honored to receive the Outstanding CRA rating for the third consecutive time from the FDIC,” said Brooke Wiles, FNB’s VP/Marketing Director and CRA Officer. “It is a great accomplishment to have the continued efforts of our staff recognized by this distinction that very few banks achieve, all while working during a global pandemic and after tornado devastation. The rating recognizes FNB’s ongoing commitment to meeting the credit and development needs of all people in the communities we serve.”
Banks are evaluated on a variety of information pertaining to the communities they serve and how they rate against their peers in the areas of lending, investments, and community services. Regulators spend several weeks reviewing each bank’s loans and the community services they provide, while also interviewing a variety of people within the communities about economic development trends, etc. An overall CRA rating is then assigned to each bank using a four-tiered rating system of Outstanding, Satisfactory, Needs to Improve, or Substantial Noncompliance.
FNB Bank, founded in 1875, is one of the oldest banks in the state of Kentucky with assets exceeding $650 million, and its Calloway County branch is one of 10 FNB Banks in the area.
